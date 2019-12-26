The Israeli occupation military struck several targets in the besieged Gaza Strip early Thursday morning.

Palestinian sources reported that two strikes targeted Beit Lahia north of the Gaza strip and Khan Younes south of the coastal enclave, adding that ambulances rushed to the scenes of the strikes.

The occupation military claimed it had targeted several posts belonging to Hamas Palestinian resistance movement in retaliation for a rocket that was launched at Israel’s south earlier on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was attending an election campaign event there.

“Planes and helicopters hit several Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Military posts were among the targets,” the occupation army said in a statement.

It had earlier said a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories and was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11 showed images of a security guard informing Netanyahu of a “red alert” late Wednesday.

The Israeli PM waved goodbye before being hustled from the room with his wife Sarah.

On September 10, the head of the Likud party had also been evacuated from an election rally, in the southern city of Ashdod, after sirens warned of an attack from Gaza.

On Thursday, the embattled premier will face off against longtime rival Gideon Saar in a Likud leadership contest that could threaten his grip on power.

