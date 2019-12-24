The caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri launched the harshest rhetorical attack against the caretaker Gebran Bassil since his resignation, stressing that he will never president a government attended by the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement unless he moderates his policies.

Chatting with a number of reporters at his residence in Beirut, Hariri described Bassil as sectarian and racist.

Hariri also confirmed that Al-Mustaqbal movement will not be represented in the new government, adding that he would not grant it a vote of confidence.

Source: Al-Manar English Website