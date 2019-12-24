Turkey said Tuesday it was talking to Russia with the aim of reaching a new ceasefire after increased bombardment in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

“We are closely following the process for an end to the attacks, and these attacks should come to an end immediately and implemented under a new ceasefire,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a televised news conference. “This is our main expectation from the Russian side.”

“We are now waiting for (Russia) to begin efforts in the coming 24 hours for an end to the ‘regime’ attacks in Idlib.”

Source: AFP