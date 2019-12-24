Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday conferred with Deputy of Sultan Qaboos of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said on the latest bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting which was held in Muscat, both sides reviewed international cooperation between the two countries in the context of international forums.

Zarif had earlier visited his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam, Omani Minister of Sultan Qaboos Palace Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nua’mani and Iranian businessmen in Oman.

During the meeting with Mohammed al Nua’mani, Zarif discussed ways to develop friendly relations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website