The Israeli occupation army started constructing bypass roads on border with Lebanon in order to protect troops from Hezbollah attacks, taking into consideration the lessons it learned from the Resistance operations against one of its vehicles in Avivim settlement.

The Zionist media highlighted the recent military drills in preparation for confronting Hezbollah forces in Galilee, quoting some Israeli military commanders as saying that the Resistance field leaders are more skillful than the Israeli officers.

“Hezbollah commanders have been living in the area (southern Lebanon) for a long time; they know more than me about all its properties and given details,” one of the officers said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website