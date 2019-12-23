Syrian Army on Monday liberated several towns in the southeastern countryside of Idlib from Nusra Front terrorists.

SANA news agency reported that Syrian Arab Army units advanced in a number of towns and villages in Maaret al-Numan area, after liberating the strategic town of al-Tehh as well as several nearby villages and farms on Sunday.

“Army units on Monday advanced towards the villages of Deir al-Sharqi, Babulin, and Abu Makki and the town of Jarjnaz, one of the biggest terrorist strongholds in the countryside of Maaret al-Numan,” SANA reported.

The Syrian Army engaged in violent clashes with terrorists at the southern outskirts of Jarjnaz, inflicting losses upon them, according to the agency.

The heavy losses inflicted upon the terrorists during the past few days on all fronts created a state of disarray and collapse among their ranks, SANA added.

Source: Agencies