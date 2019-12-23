The Israeli political circles continued following up the latest developments in Lebanon despite the ongoing governmental crisis in the Zionist entity.

Based on the statements of the PM Benjamin Netanyahu about befitting from the ongoing protests in Lebanon to undermine Hezbollah influence, the Zionist circles considered that the premier-designate Hassan Diab will never be able to form a new government because it is backed by the Resistance party.

The Israeli analysts considered that it is hard for the Gulf and Western states to fund the Lebanese government as the sanctions on Hezbollah aimed to undermine its power in Lebanon.

Zionist experts pointed out that ‘Israel’ will be more capable of verifying any military attack on Lebanon’s public institutions, betting on the role of the local forces that oppose Hezbollah in curbing its influence in the country.

