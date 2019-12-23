A vehicle rigged with explosives blew up in a market in a northern Syrian town on Monday, killing five people and wounding others.

SANA news agency said the blast occurred in the village of Suluk near the Turkish border, putting the death toll at five people and reporting several more were injured.

A similar death toll was also given by the Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The observatorysaid 20 others were also wounded.

Suluk is controlled by Turkey-backed militants, and is near the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad in Raqqa province.

Turkish troops and Turkey-backed fighters captured Tal Abyad and Suluk from Kurdish-led fighters in October. That was during Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria, in which it pushed back Syrian Kurdish militants from some border areas.

Explosions in north Syria areas controlled by Turkey-backed militants killed scores of people in recent weeks.

Source: AP