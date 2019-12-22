PM-designate Hassan Diab Saturday stressed, after the end of the nonbinding parliamentary consultations, that who creates the prime minister. confirming that he will never retreat.

Speaking to the reports at the parliament, Diab pointed out that the new government will consist of around 20 ministers, adding that they would be independent experts.

The PM-designate added that the parliamentary blocs expressed their support to his governmental mission, stressing that it’s time to work.

Diab was tasked on Thursday to form the new government as 69 MPs nominated him during the binding parliamentary consultations held by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Source: Al-Manar English Website