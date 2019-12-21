Well-informed sources told Al-Manar that one of the most important issues which US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, raised during his meeting with the Lebanese officials in Beirut is that of the collaborator with the Zionist enemy, Amer Fakhoury.

The sources pointed out that Hale asked the Lebanese officials to pardon Fakhoury, adding that they rejected by stressing “The trial has not ended, and collaborator has not been charged yet, so he cannot be pardoned.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website