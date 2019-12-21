The PM-designate Hassan Diab started on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the unbinding parliamentary consultations to create the new government 50 days after the resignation of the caretaker PM Saad Hariri.

At first, Diab met with the Speaker of the parliament Nabih Berri who stressed that he discussed with the PM-designate the government framework, in terms of the nature, size and distribution of bags, and I confirmed the program, especially with regard to fighting corruption and working on developing economic and financial issues.

Later, Diab received Hariri who called on his supporters to protest peacefully, hoping that the PM-designate succeeds in his mission.

The PM-designate also received the former premier Tammam Salam before meeting the Development and Liberation bloc whose spokesman MP Anwar Al-Khalil highlighted the importance of creating the new government in order to cope with the current crisis.

The Loyalty to Resistance bloc met with the PM-designate and highlighted after the meeting the importance of forming an inclusive government.

“The more the government includes the participation of political counterparts, the more successful it will be,” the bloc’s head, Hajj Mohammad Raad, said, “We do not want a confrontational government or a “one-sided government.”

MP Raad also stressed that the new government must be able to protect the national sovereignty from the Israeli enemy’s infringement, adding that no one can twist the arms of the Lebanese.

Diab then met the Social Nationalist bloc before receiving Al-Mustaqbal bloc which stressed it would not participate in the new government.

The PM-designate also received the the Lebanese Forces bloc and that of the Free Patriotic Movement whose head Gebran Bassil expressed readiness to cooperate and sacrifice for the sake of the new government’s success.

Diab also met with Al-Marada bloc led by MP tony Frangieh who reflected a positive attitude towards the new cabinet formation.

Finally, the PM-designate received the individual MPs, including Paula Yacoubian, Neamat Freim, Ousama Saad, and Jamil Al-Sayyed.

On the margins of the consultations, Speaker Berri received Hariri, discussing with him the latest developments.

Source: Al-Manar English Website