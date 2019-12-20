The Lebanese President Michel Aoun received on Friday the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, discussing with him several domestic and regional issues.

President Aoun stressed during the meeting the cabinet formation process in Lebanon has started and that the new government will be harmonious and able to make the needed reforms and confront the critical conditions.

President Aoun hoped that the United States participates in the international Group for Lebanon support, hailing the US financial aid to the Lebanese army.

The Lebanese President also reiterated commitment to UN Resolution 1701 and stability in southern Lebanon, asking Washington to renew efforts to persuade ‘Israel’ to commit to the demarcation of the marine border.

For his part, Hale said his visit reflects the strength of the partnership between our two countries, adding that he wanted to meet with the Lebanese leaders to discuss the current situation in Lebanon.

Hale also said that the US does not interfere in the premier nomination, expressing his support to any efforts that lead to the needed reforms.

Source: Al-Manar English Website