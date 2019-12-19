Yemen’s National Committee of Detainees’ Affairs managed to free 60 Yemeni detainees held by Saudi-led Coalition launching the aggression against the Arab impoverished country since 2015.

“After months-long efforts the committee managed to free 60 Yemeni detainees in Taiz in a swap deal mediated by local parties,” the Yemeni committee said on Thursday, as quoted by Ansarullah Website.

The website reported that the detainees belong to Yemeni Army and Popular Committees who were held by the Saudi-led Coalition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malek Al-Houthi received UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, calling for exerting more efforts in a bid to end the sufferings of the Yemeni detainees at prisons run by Saudi-led Coalition.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Ansarullah Website