Lebanon: Consultative Meeting parliamentary bloc nominates Hassan Diab for PM
Thursday - December 19, 2019
Lebanon: Consultative Meeting parliamentary bloc nominates Hassan Diab for PM
2 hours ago
December 19, 2019
Live News
Comments
Lebanon’s consultations results: 27 MPs nominate Hassan Diab, 13 vote for Nawwaf Salam, and 42 do not endorse anyone for premiership
Latest on Lebanon’s parliamentary consultations: Results show 27 members of the parliament have nominated Hasan Diab, 12 of others have voted for Nawwaf Salam, and 41 MPs have not endorsed anyone for PM
Afghanistan poll results expected in coming days: official
