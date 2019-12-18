Leaderships of Hezbollah and Amal movement in Beirut warned on Wedesday against repeated riots and provocative violent acts, calling on political parties in Lebanon to be aware in order not to be dragged into sedition.

In a joint statement the two leaderships in Beirut denounced offences against several religious and national figures.

They said that Lebanese political parties should be aware enough and avoid propagating rumors in order not to be dragged into sedition.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Amal leaderships in Beirut called on the security forces to assume their responsibilities and deal firmly with rioters and all those who assault public properties and cut off roads across the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website