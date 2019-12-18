Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced on Wednesday that he will not be a candidate for the premiership, day before parliamentary consultations.

In a statement, Hariri said: “I announce I will not be a candidate to form the next government.”

He said, however, that his parliamentary bloc, Al-Mustqbal, will take part on the parliamentary consultations in Baabda Presidential Palace on Thursday, voicing rejection to adjourn the much-delayed move.

He also noted that Al-Mustaqbal will convene Thursday ahead of the consultations in order to name a candidate for the premiership.

Al-Manar, meanwhile, quoted sources at Baabda as saying that the parliamentary blocs will take part in the consultations as planned on Thursday.

Source: Al-Manar English Website