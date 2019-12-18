Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi told UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths that the revolutionary movement is keen to cooperate all peace efforts.

As he received the UN envoy, Sayyed Houthi stressed on the importance of exerting more efforts in a bid to put an end to humanitarian suffering of the detainees at the prisons of Saudi-led coalition, head of National Delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam said, quoting Sayyed Houthi.

Sayyed Houthi also elaborated on the blockade imposed against Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition, calling on the UN to care more about several points in the Sweden agreement which the international organization sponsored between the warring sides in the Arab impoverished country, according to Abdul Salam.

Source: Agencies