The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two sitting ministers in South Sudan, accusing them of obstructing the young country’s efforts at peace and reconciliation.

The sanctions against Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk and Martin Elia Lomuro, minister of cabinet affairs, “are intended to target senior leaders in South Sudan that have perpetuated the conflict for their own personal enrichment, leading to much suffering for the South Sudanese people,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Source: AFP