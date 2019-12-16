The Free Patriotic Movement’s Central Information Committee on Monday praised in a statement President of the Republic, President Michel Aoun’s “wise” decision to postpone consultations. The FPM also stepped up calls for a swift formation of an effective rescue cabinet.

“For the second time, the President of the Republic responds to the request of Future Movement Leader, Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to postpone the date of the binding parliamentary consultations for reasons that have to do with the premiere himself,” the FPM statement said.

It noted that the Free Patriotic Movement appreciated President Michel Aoun’s wisdom dealing with this issue. “Emanating from the prevailing impasse and the gravity of the situation, the FPM urges all sides to stop wasting time and to approve of the proposal of the Strong Lebanon Parliamentary bloc to form an effective rescue government, comprising people of merit and integrity, to immediately start thrashing out the existing crisis,” the statement added.

The FPM went on to renew its proposal that Prime Minister Hariri choose a reliable name for premiership, “so that he could consult with the President of the Republic, with the help and support of parliamentary blocs, to form a government void of corrupt figures.”

“People of merit among the crowds of protesters are also called forth to participate in the government to bear responsibility in the rescue operation,“ the statement added.

The Free Patriotic Movement also affirmed its readiness “to contribute to the birth of such a government — because the prime goal of the FPM is not to participate in the government, but rather help it achieve success meeting people’s demands and halting the current collapse.”

Source: NNA