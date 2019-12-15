Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that there is still a chance for coping with Lebanon’s current crisis, adding that all the political parties must bear responsibility for the resolution.

Sheikh Qawook warned that in case any economic collapse, all the Lebanese would be affected, calling for creating a government that can meet the protesters’ demands.

Sheikh Qawook pointed out that the US plots and sanctions, aimed at targeting the resistance incubator, had been exposed by the US officials themselves, vowing that Hezbollah will not let Washington make any gain in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website