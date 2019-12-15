Al-Manar correspondent reported that Beirut governor Ziad Shbib ordered the clearance and confiscation of an advertisement body in the downtown because it resembles the Star of David, adding its photo enraged the social media activists.

Activists at the scene told Al-Manar reporter that they reject any phase of normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy, thanking Beirut governor for his move.

The correspondent added that clam calm was restored in central Beirut after overnight clashes between the riot police and protestors.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

President Michel Aoun will hold Monday, October 16, the binding parliamentary consultations in order to nominate a new prime minister.

Source: Al-Manar English Website