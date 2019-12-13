Sayyed Nasrallah: I call on business owners who are trying to gain benefit at this period by raising their products’ prices. It is not time for that. If we fall, we will fall all together. The important thing now is to help each other in order to preserve our social stability overcome this period – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
