Sayyed Nasrallah: I assure that there were parts who wanted chaos
Sayyed Nasrallah: I assure that there were parts who wanted chaos
1 hour ago
December 13, 2019
Live News
Comments
Sayyed Nasrallah: Cooperation is very important today on order to overcome this period and we hope that on Monday new decisions will be taken
Sayyed Nasrallah: I call on business owners who are trying to gain benefit at this period by raising their products’ prices. It is not time for that. If we fall, we will fall all together. The important thing now is to help each other in order to preserve our social stability overcome this period
Sayyed Nasrallah: Many media outlets, specifically Gulf ones were claiming that Hezbollah and Amal movemnet members are attacking here and there. I assure that this is false and our leaderships have not taken any decision to take action against any offenses
