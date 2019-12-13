Sayyed Nasrallah: One of the solutions is a partnership government, which the revolution could be part in, but I can’t see how this could work when the latter does not have a leadership and is still incapable of forming a delegation to visit the President – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
