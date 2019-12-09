Iraq’s foreign ministry Monday summoned four Western envoys for their statements on the ongoing demonstrations taking place in Iraq.

The ministry said it had summoned envoys of Germany, Britain, France and Canada for their “unacceptable intervention in Iraq’s internal affairs”.

The mission of the envoys is to boost ties between their countries and Iraq based on mutual interest and without interfering in Iraq’s internal affairs, the statement said.

The ambassadors of Germany, Britain and France had met with caretaker premier Adel Abdul Mahdi on Sunday, telling him that “no armed group should be able to operate outside of the control of the state”.

The Canadian ambassador, too, had said the state should not allow “armed groups with special agendas” to roam free.

Source: Agencies