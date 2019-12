The Secretary General of Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous) group Sheik Qais Khazaali stressed that US, Israel, Saudi and UAE were behind shedding the Iraqi blood last October.

Addressing Iraqi university students, Sheikh Khazaali said that the government which will be formed would be interim and tasked to hold elections, approve the state budget and tackle the security situation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website