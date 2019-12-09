Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that the Islamic Resistance is always preparing to deter any Israeli attack on Lebanon, warning against betting on isolating or besieging the party.

Sheikh Qawook called for creating a new government that obtains the consent of all the national parties and does not subdue to the US pressures.

Sheikh Qawook also stressed that extending the duration of the crisis does not serve the national interests. highlighting that President Michel Aoun delayed the binding parliamentary consultations for the sake obtaining the needed consensus to create the new government.

Source: Al-Manar English Website