At least 17 of the personnel of the Turkish occupation forces were either killed or injured in an explosion of a car bomb that targeted a convoy of their vehicles in Jarablus City, Aleppo eastern countryside.

Local sources said that a car bomb went off while a convoy of the Turkish occupation forces was passing in Jarablus City, east of Aleppo. The convoy was heading towards al-Baldaq base west of the city as 5 Turkish soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured.

The sources indicated that the injured were immediately transported to the Turkish territories while the warplanes of the Turkish occupation were hovering over the area.

Source: SANA