Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet this week with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal, officials said Tuesday.

Pompeo will head to Lisbon on Wednesday and hold talks with Netanyahu, a day before flying to Morocco.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus late Tuesday confirmed the meeting in a statement without further details.

An Israeli political source earlier told AFP that Netanyahu would fly to Lisbon to see Pompeo, while Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s office also said that he would meet separately with the two men on Thursday.

The US State Department earlier said that Pompeo would meet in Rabat with King Mohammed VI, who has cooperated closely with the United States.

The visit comes as the White House has reportedly urged several Arab states in the Middle East, including Morocco, to sign non-belligerence agreements with the Zionist entity as a step toward normalizing relations, according to a Tuesday report by Axios.

Netanyahu and Pompeo are also likely to discuss Iran, Israeli media reported.

Source: Israeli media