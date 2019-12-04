Three domestically made ultra-light planes joined the Iranian Navy’s aviation fleet in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Tuesday.

The new planes dubbed “Chakavak” joined the Navy’s fleet in a ceremony held in Bandar Abbas and attended by Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

Designed by a domestic knowledge-based company, these aircrafts are capable of flying at an altitude of 14,000 feet above sea level for 4 and a half hours at a speed of 280 kilometers per hour.

The aircraft has two seats and one engine.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.

