In a blatant interference in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, the US Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the protesters want Hezbollah out of their country, describing it as a violent and repressive force.

Pompeo said on Monday that Iran is “common factor” behind the protests taking place in the Middle East region, alleging that protesters in Iraq, Lebanon and Iran itself are opposing the clerical regime.

“That’s because largely due to the Iranian influence,” Pompeo claimed.

Its is worth noting that most of the Lebanese view Hezbollah as a resistance group that defends their country against the Israeli and takfiri enemies.

