In a joint statement, London, Paris and Berlin welcomed the Scandinavian states move to join Instex, considering that it supports the European efforts to facilitate the legitimate trade with Tehran.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden had announced that in light of the continuous European support for the nuclear agreement and the ongoing efforts to implement the economic part of it and to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran, “we are now in the process of becoming shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) subject to completion of national procedures.”

The Israeli premier Benjamin denounced the European move to support the nuclear deal with Iran, describing it as the disaster which would enable them Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

Source: Al-Manar English Website