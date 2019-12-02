Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says Iran is ready to react if the Europeans use a “snapback mechanism” in the nuclear accord to reinstate sanctions on Tehran.

Larijani issued the warning on Sunday after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian raised the possibility of triggering the dispute mechanism.

“If the the European states use the mechanism, Iran will also revise some of its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

Tehran is in the middle of a process to scale back its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear accord reached in 2015.

Iran is unhappy with the unilateral US withdrawal from the deal last year and its decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The Islamic Republic says its patience is also over with the Europeans because of their failure to protect Iran from the effects of the sanctions.

Source: Iranan media