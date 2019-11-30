The Israeli government found itself obliged to denounce the genocide committed by the authorities in Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslims after its envoy expressed his support to the leader Aung San Suu Kyi leading the country’s defense at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Ronen Gilor tweeted, “”Encouragement for a good decision and good luck!”

Haaretz newspaper revealed that ‘Israel’ has been providing Myanmar with weapons despite the slaughter, burn and rape charges against its authorities.

Source: Al-Manar English Website