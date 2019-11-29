Iran closed its western Mehran border crossing with Iraq in the wake of recent unrest in the Arab country, an official said.

Deputy governor of Iran’s western province of Ilam announced the closure of Mehran border crossing as of Thursday midnight.

According to Mohammad Nozari, the border crossing has been shut until further notice to protect the lives of pilgrims in the wake of recent violent protests and unrest in Iraq.

On Wednesday evening, anti-government protesters stormed and set the Iranian consulate ablaze in Iraq’s southern city of Najaf, drawing condemnation from Iraq’s government.

Staff at the Iranian consulate evacuated safely before the attack in the holy city, which was later placed under a curfew, state media reported.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack on the consulate, saying the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran has been officially informed of the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over the issue.

Iraq has been engulfed in protests since early October, as street protests in several cities continue over unemployment and poor public services.

