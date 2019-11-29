Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri highlighted the country’s major role in protecting the security of the Persian Gulf region and said the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power is well-known across the world.

In a message released on Thursday marking the National Navy Day, Major General Baqeri offered his congratulations on the occasion, which he said reminds the nation of a “lasting and wonderful epic”.

He pointed to the operation Morvarid in 1980, in which the Navy gained a major victory during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran, and said 40 years after the “glorious” operation, the Armed Forces’ deterrent power has earned them a well-deserved reputation throughout the world.

“Friends and foes acknowledge the undeniable fact that our country’s deterrence and maritime defense power…, is the harbor of sustainable stability and security in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman,” the top general went on to say.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Mehr News Agency