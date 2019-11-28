“Loyalty to Resistance” bloc on Thursday held its periodic meeting at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, under the chairmanship of bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad.

The bloc discussed most recent developments in Lebanon and the recent contacts undertaken regarding domestic and governmental affairs.

In a statement issued in the wake of the meeting, the bloc stressed that the constitutional obligations necessitate that the resigned government carry out its duties in running state affairs, and bear its legal responsibilities towards the Lebanese people, especially in light of the high prices and the deterioration of the national currency rate.

The bloc also called for the formation of a harmonious government with a new methodology in its principles and procedures.

“Loyalty to the Resistance” also deplored the methodology of escalating street tension and the mobilization of sectarian and confessional sensitivities, as well as the language of insults and offences, in addition to roadblocks and tampering with public and private properties.

The bloc urged all political leadership and forces to take the initiative to control such practices where possible, deeming it “a national, ethical and struggle duty.”

