Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that democracy in Lebanon can be preserved by preserving state institutions rather than paralyzing them.

In his weekly meeting with Lebanese journalists, Speaker Berri called to “return all the banks’ money sent abroad, estimated at billions of dollars.”

He noted that “the financial and economic situation can improve once the government is in place, and we have weeks, not months.”

Meanwhile, Berri warned that the situation in the country is “very dangerous”, stressing the need to hold cabinet meetings.

“The situation is very dangerous and there is no room for luxury,” Berri said, expressing dissatisfaction performance.

“I find it weird that the government fails to fulfill its duties. The urgency of the situation pushed for imminent cabinet meetings so as to run the country. Also, the serious economic and social situation requires a meeting of the Higher Defense Council.”

