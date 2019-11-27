Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush warned on Wednesday that exerting pressures through roads cut-off and chaos in Lebanon is a “dangerous and ineffective game.”

Sheikh Daamoush’s remarks were during a memorial ceremony of martyr Sanaa Al-Jundi, who died along her relative Hussein Shalhoub in a tragic incident in Al-Jiyyeh area last Monday.

“Pressures through threats of roads cut-off and chaos in a bid to fulfill political interests and imposing new political status quo in Lebanon is a dangerous and ineffective game.”

This game “will fail to force powers which are keen for sovereignty and stability in the country to subdue to US threats regarding the ministerial file,” he said, referring to Hezbollah.

“The goals and priorities of the US in Lebanon have been known and exposed, as they don’t serve Lebanon’s interests and don’t meet the people’s demands,” Sheikh Daamoush said.

“The attack which killed Sanaa Al0Jundi and Hussein Shalhoub is an attack on all citizens who have the right of transportation,” he said, adding that the attacks threaten stability and civil peace in Lebanon.

Bandits who belong to political parties bear responsibility of this attack which aims at intimidating and humiliating people as they are moving from one area into another in Lebanon, Sheikh Daamoush said.

Bandits on Monday, threw stones at Shalhoub’s car which he lost control of at Al-Jiyyeh area on Sidon-Beirut Highway. The car then hit a utility pole on the roadside and caught fire, killing Shalhoub and his relative Al-Jundi. Shalhoub’s daughter Nour was injured in the attack.

Source: Al-Manar English Website