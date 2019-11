Hezbollah Media Relations Department on Monday stressed in a statement that the member of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Amin Sherri did not comment Al-Ring Bridge via any media outlet.

It is worth noting that one of the media outlets broadcast a statement which it alleged it was made by MP Sherri to comment the incidents which occurred in Al-Ring Bridge area in Beirut.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)