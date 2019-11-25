Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah said on Sunday that Hezbollah was defending people while others were stealing them, in reference to corrupted Lebanese officials.

“We were busy in defending the people while others were busy in stealing them,” Fadlallah said during a memorial ceremony in the southern town of Khiam.

He noted that regarding countering corruption, Hezbollah has submitted several files to the judiciary.

“Today, judicial authority started to summon officials, this is good, but it is not enough.”

In this context, Fadlallah stressed that political and sectarian impunities should be lifted in order to hold accountable all those who robbed the Lebanese public funds.

He noted meanwhile, that no one can take the current political situation as a pretext to delay the judicial proceedings against all corrupted figures, saying: “This doesn’t need the formation of a new government but needs a fair judiciary.”

The MP said further that the US has been seeking to impose its own agenda in Lebanon by interfering in the government formation.

“One of the political goals of US in Lebanon is to weaken the resistance,” since it stands against the American and Israeli schemes in the region, MP Fadlallah said.

Source: Lebanese media