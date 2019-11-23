The Zionist media warned of the consequences of the weak conditions which the premier reached, considering that Benjamin Netanyahu may involve ‘Israel’ as an escape from his crises.

Netanyahu is trying instigate Likud party which he leads against the judiciary system to protect himself from prosecution, according to the Israeli analysts who added that the enemy’s premier is also trying to mobilize his party to elect him as a new chief.

The Israeli media outlets highlighted the hatred sedition sneaking its way to the Zionist society caused by Netanyahu’s instigation, stressing that the latter is trying to do everything to prevent his prosecution.

Al-Manar’s Israeli affairs analyst stressed that Netanyahu’s impunity is protecting him from prosecution which may be delayed for several months.

srael’s attorney general indicted Benjamin Netanyahu on a range of corruption charges Thursday, the justice ministry announced, potentially spelling an end to the prime minister’s decades-long political career.

Source: Al-Manar English Website