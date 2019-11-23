Hezbollah Deputy Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the first obstruction in the formation of a new government in Lebanon is the United States, lashing out at Washington intervention in the country.

“The first obstruction in the formation of the government is America, because it wants a government that resembles it and we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people,” Sheikh Qassem said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

US officials had been in direct contact with Lebanese politicians and officials, he said.

“Let them leave us alone so we can reach an understanding among ourselves. The more they intervene the more the solution is delayed.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem stressed that remarks by US envoy to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman at the Congress earlier this week prove Washington’s interventions and schemes in Lebanon.

“When Feltman speaks about Lebanon as a place for the strategic international rivalry, it means that the US wants its share of interests in Lebanon.”

He stressed that the first step towards dealing with the crisis would be the formation of a government which should start by implementing an emergency economic plan.

Sheikh Qaasem noted that causes of the crisis included bad policies and corruption, affirming that Hezbollah backed putting corrupt officials on trial regardless of who they are.

“We support the people 100% in putting the corrupt on trial,” he said. “The corrupt must stand trial in Lebanon regardless of who they are … we support all measures that limit corruption and that recover looted wealth.”

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem said the resistance party has information that the US is attempting to destabilize Lebanon, but stressed that Hezbollah will not be dragged into strife.

“Hezbollah is determined not to fall into strife that America wants. But we have information of American attempts to create some security problems,” he said, adding: “But there are no signs of a civil war in Lebanon.”

Source: Al-Manar and Reuters