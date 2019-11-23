In an issued statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry today, it indicated that Russian President’s Special Representative in the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has met with Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s Special Envoy, George Shaaban.

The statement disclosed that talks during the meeting touched on the political, social and economic situation in Lebanon.

“The Russian side affirmed its principle supportive stance in favor of Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and internal political stability,” the statement indicated, highlighting “Moscow’s hope for a quick solution based on national consensus over the most pressing internal issues, including the formula and composition of a new government capable of finding effective remedies to the difficult and complex problems of the Lebanese society.”

Source: NNA