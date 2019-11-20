The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting of foreign ministers Monday to discuss Washington’s change of position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump’s administration Monday abandoned the United States’s four-decade position that the settlements were “inconsistent with international law.”

Hezbollah condemned on Tuesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s stance as well as the hostile positions and actions previously taken by the US which comes in the context of Washington’s continuous attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, stressing that this step will never change the reality that ‘Israel’ is an occupation entity and that all such entities are destined for demise.

Source: Agencies