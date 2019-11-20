Iran have summoned the Swiss ambassador to Iran Marcos Leitner, a defender of Washington’s interests, over previous comments by the US Secretary of State in connection with protests against hikes in petrol prices in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s ISNA news agency reports.

Reuters said Iranian authorities told the Swiss envoy that the official US statements were an interference in Islamic Republic’s internal affairs.

The Swiss envoy represents US interests in the Islamic Republic because Iran and the United States do not have formal diplomatic ties.

This comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted an ‘appeal’ to the protesters, saying “to the people of Iran” that “The United States is with you,” accompanying his post by a year-old message about “the proud Iranian people…not staying silent about their government’s abuses.”

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani slammed Pompeo’s remarks, adding that the US is only interested in seeing Iran falling into chaos.

“The US’s goal vis-à-vis Iran is nothing other than to disturb its security and set fire to the Iranian nation’s interests,” Larijani was cited by Press TV as saying.

Source: Agencies