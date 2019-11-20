Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the US and ‘Israel’ are common enemies of the Muslim World, calling for solidarity of the Islamic world to thwart conspiracies against Muslims.

Speaking in a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Salami appreciated Pakistan for its valuable efforts for deescalation in the region.

He described the strategy taken by Iran and Pakistan with regard to sustainable development as common and intertwined and makes no distinction between the Shia and Sunni Muslim communities.

Iran and Pakistan are neighbors with religious, cultural commonalities and common borders as well, he noted.

Meanwhile, Javed Bajwa pointed to common religion, culture and historical background of Iran and Pakistan, saying that the numerous common grounds serve to promote cooperation.

He appreciated Iran’s major role in fighting Takfiri terrorism in the region especially in Iraq and Syria.

Both sides raised the topics including military and security relations, fighting outlaws and terrorists at common borders, share experience and promote educational and research cooperation.

Pakistani commander earlier held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

During his meeting with President Rouhani, General Bajwa mentioned that Pakistan is prepared to strengthen bilateral relations, adding that there are good meetings between Iranian and Pakistani officials to further secure their borders.

Source: IRNA