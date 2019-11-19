Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took a swipe at some US and European officials over their remarks on recent protests in the Islamic Republic, describing the West’s claim to support the Iranian people as “a shameful lie”.

In remarks released on Monday night, Zarif slammed remarks by some Western officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who voiced support for the rioters who have taken advantage of the protests in a number of Iranian cities over a hike in the price of subsidized gasoline in recent days.

“Lawful protest is the people’s right, which has been recognized in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and there is no need for a reminder or hypocritical support from regimes that have officially announced that they aim to force Iran to give in to their illegitimate and unlawful demands by imposing economic pressure on Iranian citizens, even on (the country’s) food and medicine sector,” Zarif said.

He also called US officials’ support for the Iranian people “a shameful lie” and said Pompeo should first be held accountable for “declared acts of terrorism and crimes against humanity against the Iranian people”.

Zarif also slammed some European allies of the US and said, “Countries that have failed to demonstrate their power and will against US economic terrorism and now provide political and field support for chaos and disruption of public order (in Iran) to hide their inability will bear all the consequences of their dangerous provocations.”

Following a hike in the price of gasoline on Thursday midnight, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases.

A number of banks and government buildings have been set ablaze.

In an address on Sunday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned that the sporadic protests and acts of vandalism in Iran would create insecurity.

Describing insecurity as the worst calamity for a society, the Leader said “all evil centers in the world” have mobilized efforts in recent days to encourage unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian authorities to be careful that the rise in the price of fuel would not increase the price of other commodities.

The Leader also called on the people to separate themselves from a group of thugs who are encouraged by the foreign-based anti-Iranian front to foment insecurity.

Source: Tasnim News Agency