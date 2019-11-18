Questioning of top Israeli collaborator has been postponed, while while dozens gathered outside the Justice Palace in Nabatieh demanding death penalty for Amer Fakhoury the former commander of the notorious Israeli jail in Khiam that detained and tortured thousands of Lebanese.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Fakhoury failed to appear Monday before the First Investigative Judge in the southern city for questioning in cases filed against him by former inmates of Khiam prison.

The absence of the man who is well-known as the “butcher of Khiam”, was reportedly due to illness, NNA reported, adding that the questioning has been postponed till forthcoming Thursday.

Fakhoury is also on trial at the Military Tribunal. He faces charges of collaborating with the Zionist entity and the torture and killing of Lebanese citizens.

Fakhoury arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut from the US in early September, and was able to enter Lebanon without arrest, despite having been previously sentenced to 15 years in prison and having multiple arrest warrants against him.

He was detained and referred to the Military Tribunal on Sept. 13. After questioning by General Security, he confessed to cooperating with and working for the Israeli enemy.

