The Israel Occupation Forces on Monday launched a two-day surprise military exercise in the occupied territories’ north, the army said.

Large numbers of aircraft, vehicles and IOF troops were set to take part in the drill, which is designed to test the preparedness of the Northern Command, a military spokesperson said.

The drill, overseen by IOF Comptroller Lt. Gen. Ofer Sarig, is taking place in the Jezreel Valley and Upper Galilee, and will be completed on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

The spokesperson said IOF reservists were being called up and warned local residents to expect increased movement of emergency forces and military vehicles in the coming days.

The drill will test the Northern Command’s “readiness and operational capabilities,” the statement said.

Source: Israeli media